‘Chit gangs’ of Nuh

EXAM malpractices have regrettably become common in school board exams across India, undermining the credibility of the education system. Recent reports from Nuh district in Haryana underscore this disturbing trend. ‘Chit gangs’ are exploiting systemic vulnerabilities to facilitate cheating. Their modus operandi reveals collusion between villagers, gangs and even examination centre staff. Villagers allegedly take money to provide their houses and fields for these illicit activities, profiting from the desperation of the students and the greed of the gangs. The brazenness of the offenders is evident in the tactics employed — from using WhatsApp to obtain question papers to scaling walls of examination centres to assist students directly. The interrogation of three teachers and an exam centre official, arrested on the charge of abetting cheating, is expected to help the police nail others who are part of this nexus.

Past incidents serve as reminders of the challenges posed by the use of unfair means in exams. In Bihar in 2015, mass cheating during Class X board exams, captured on camera, shocked the nation as family members and friends scaled school walls to hand over sheets to students inside examination halls. Similarly, a scandal was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh during Class X exams in 2017, exposing gross impropriety facilitated by unscrupulous elements.

Efforts to combat cheating in exams have been intensified, with the authorities implementing stricter measures and deploying technology-driven solutions to enhance monitoring and detection. However, addressing the root causes of malpractices, including socioeconomic disparities and pressure on students to excel, remains a formidable task. Investing in educational resources, providing support to vulnerable communities and promoting a culture of academic honesty are essential to fostering an environment where cheating is not tolerated. Ethical conduct is the key to ensuring a level playing field.

