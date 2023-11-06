 Choked courts: CJI calls lawyers out on ‘adjournment culture’ - The Tribune India

Choked courts

CJI calls lawyers out on ‘adjournment culture’

Choked courts

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



CALLING the lawyers out on promoting the ‘adjournment culture’, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has asserted that he does not want the Supreme Court to become a ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ court. His call resonates with crores of litigants embroiled in one legal tangle or another for years or even decades. The repeated adjournments are the bane of the judicial system at all levels. The CJI has his finger on the pulse of the harried public as he has zeroed in on the three ‘As’ ailing the legal framework: adjournments, admissions and appeals. Not even sparing his own community, he says that serving judges, too, are guilty of irresponsible behaviour. The messy rigmarole has indeed undermined the system, with apparently nobody being held accountable for the all-round justice-delayed-is-justice-denied situation.

The sorry state of affairs makes one wonder if the reforms proposed to expedite the legal proceedings would work. For, paradoxically, lawyers often request adjournments for even those cases that are listed for an urgent hearing. They need to pay heed to the CJI’s appeal to not seek repeated adjournments in fresh cases. Only then can it be possible to rein in the ‘docket explosion’ — the rapid rise in the number of pending cases in Indian courts.

Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had told the Rajya Sabha in July this year that over 5 crore cases were pending in various courts across the country. Calling the humungous backlog a huge challenge, then CJI NV Ramana had in August 2022 said that a solution could be found by employing modern technological tools such as artificial intelligence. The lawyers can contribute towards mitigating the problem by seeking adjournments only when absolutely necessary.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

2
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

3
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

5
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

7
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

8
Himachal

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

9
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Nijjar case

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’

Matchless: Kohli’s 49th ton, India’s 8th win

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Kejriwal’s stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Iron bars pose risk to commuters, passersby on Lawrence Road

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, says Pawan Kumar Bansal

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in DU

Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

Ensure compliance with SC order on manual scavenging: High Court directs Delhi Govt, civic body

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day