THE verdict of the European Court of Human Rights in a case filed by older Swiss women who have challenged government inaction on climate change marks a pivotal moment in climate litigation. The landmark order asserts that the protection from climate impact is a fundamental human right, setting a precedent for cases across Europe. It underscores the urgency of addressing the climate crisis. While the ruling’s effectiveness hinges on governments’ willingness to implement robust climate policies, the importance of public pressure and activism to hold the European governments accountable cannot be overstated.

The European court’s assertion resonates globally, especially in the light of a recent judgment by India’s Supreme Court. The SC emphasised that climate change directly impacts the right to life. It observed that India should prioritise clean energy initiatives, highlighting citizens’ right to be shielded from the detrimental effects of the climate crisis. Legal victories are also reshaping climate policies in the Netherlands and the US.

The rulings showcase the interconnectedness of climate change and human rights. They highlight how environmental degradation disproportionately affects marginalised communities and exacerbates inequalities. From indigenous tribes in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to neglected communities facing food and water shortages, the ramifications of climate change are far-reaching. Transitioning to renewable energy emerges as a pivotal solution in mitigating its adverse effects. It not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels, but also promotes social equity by ensuring access to clean and affordable energy for all segments of society. These judgments signal a paradigm shift in climate litigation. This should compel nations to take action to combat climate change and safeguard the rights of the present and future generations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #human rights