CM-Governor discord

AMID a prolonged tussle between the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister, the Supreme Court has reminded governors that they are not elected representatives of the people. A Bench headed by the CJI has stated that governors must act on Bills before the matter reaches the apex court. The Punjab government has accused the Governor of sitting on several Bills, including those related to fiscal management and education. Asking both the Governor and the CM to do soul-searching, the court has rapped the state government for reconvening the Assembly, which was adjourned sine die in March, as an ‘extension’ of the Budget session. The June 19-20 session had been termed ‘patently illegal’ by the Governor.

Governance inevitably takes a hit when the Governor and the CM fail to see eye to eye on important matters concerning the state. Such bitter confrontations between constitutional functionaries are being witnessed in some other states too, particularly those where the ruling party at the Centre is not in power. The Kerala government has also approached the Supreme Court against the Governor over an inordinate delay in granting assent to Bills. The Governor, in turn, has accused the state government of ‘using the legislature for purposes other than what it is meant for and keeping him in the dark on various issues’.

A cordial relationship between the Governor and the CM is a prerequisite for smooth conduct of the state’s affairs. The interests of the state and its people are bound to be compromised if the two remain at loggerheads. The perception that some governors are indulging in political one-upmanship at the Centre’s behest does not bode well for democracy. On their part, the CMs need to realise that though they are elected representatives of the people, they should not ride roughshod over the governors’ objections and reservations.

#Supreme Court