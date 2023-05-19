CM Siddaramaiah

THE suspense is finally over. Five days after recording a resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress has declared 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and state unit chief DK Shivakumar (61) as his deputy. Newly elected MLAs had authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to choose their leader, but it was an unenviable task for him as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar aggressively staked their claims for the top post. Despite being the junior contender, Shivakumar had been in no mood to back down. However, the party seems to have amicably resolved the vexed issue, with Shivakumar claiming that ‘everything is well and will be well’.

Having served a full term as CM (2013-18), Siddaramaiah is undoubtedly the right choice. He faces the challenge of living up to the expectations of Karnataka’s voters, who have given the Congress a decisive mandate. The taint of corruption, coupled with the anti-incumbency factor, proved to be the undoing of the BJP, which had come to power in 2019 after the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. Hence, it is imperative for the Congress to ensure clean and transparent governance. The party is on a firm footing this time as it is unencumbered by coalition pressures.

The onus is on Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to work in unison, while the high command needs to be proactive about addressing issues that might crop up between them. The Congress must avoid the own goals it has scored in Rajasthan, where CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot continue to be at loggerheads, months ahead of the Assembly elections. Also, there are rumblings of discontent in Chhattisgarh, another poll-bound state ruled by the party. The performance of its government in Karnataka will have a bearing on the Congress’ prospects of leading the Opposition in the 2024 General Election. A messy show in the southern state could hurt the grand old party at the national level, leaving the Opposition in no position to take on the BJP.