The University Grants Commission’s welcome decision on a mandatory common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in all the 45 Central universities closes the annual headline-generating chapter on the insanely high cut-offs, for Delhi University in particular. To be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in July, the computerised Common University Entrance Test (CUET) means the performance in the Class XII board examination can be an eligibility criterion but will no longer be a factor in admissions. An improved version of a similar test that was introduced in 2010 but was being followed by only some Central varsities, the inclusion of all such institutions within the ambit brings uniformity, making CUET the only filter for admissions. Treating every higher education aspirant on a par, it provides a level playing field by ending the bizarre cut-throat percentile competition that would pit a student with 99 per cent marks against one with even 100 per cent.

A common entrance test is considered a viable solution to offset the unfair advantage to some students as a result of variable evaluation methods by school boards. The merit list to be prepared by NTA would include the marks given to determine the candidate’s domain-specific knowledge for the course of interest. Even private universities, most of which conduct their own entrance tests with limited or no weightage to board results, could eventually become a part of the new system, along with state and deemed universities. CUET will be conducted in all regional languages, another step to ensure parity.

An area of concern amidst the overall positive response is the possible erosion of the relevance of schools for senior secondary students, and promotion of tuitions and coaching centres. For the students and teachers, a productive approach would be to use it as an opportunity for more interactive, less stressful learning that gives time and scope to invest more in the subjects they are keen on for higher studies.