Congress gets tax relief

THE Centre has given an undertaking to the Supreme Court that it would refrain from initiating coercive steps to recover the Congress’ tax dues of more than Rs 3,500 crore till July. This development comes weeks before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. While offering a respite to the Congress, it raises pertinent questions about the politicisation of tax matters. The party’s allegations of ‘tax terrorism’ by the ruling BJP underscore the broader issue of using the state apparatus for political advantage. The timing of the freeze on Congress funds and repeated income tax penalties are inseparable from the elections. The promise of no coercive action until after the polls may ease immediate financial pressures on the Congress, but it doesn’t address the underlying concerns of fairness and transparency in tax law enforcement. The judiciary’s role in adjudicating these matters impartially is pivotal to upholding the rule of law.

In this tumultuous political landscape, the ‘Save Democracy’ rally organised by the INDIA bloc on Sunday highlights various challenges facing our democratic institutions. The allegations of tax harassment and the criticism of the BJP’s alleged attempts to stifle dissent have gone hand in hand with the clamour for the release of arrested Opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. Despite the recent discord within the Opposition ranks, the arrests have served as a rallying point, galvanising support for a united front. The bloc’s demands to the Election Commission, including the cessation of actions by investigative agencies and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged electoral malpractices, emphasise the need for institutional integrity and fairness in the poll process.

The public’s trust in the democratic framework hinges on ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. Any perception of undue influence or manipulation undermines its foundation.

