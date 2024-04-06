Congress manifesto

THE Congress has unveiled its manifesto (‘Nyay Patra’) for the General Election, with the focus on ensuring comprehensive justice by addressing pressing issues such as unemployment, poverty, healthcare, farmers’ welfare and social inequality.

To tackle the scourge of unemployment, the party has promised several measures — the creation of jobs, the provision of relief for students burdened by educational loans and filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in Central Government departments. The party’s proposal to provide one-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below the age of 25 reflects its commitment to creating opportunities for the youth and fostering skill development. It has also announced a plan to provide a legal guarantee for procurement at the minimum support price, aiming to safeguard the interests of farmers. Among the other promises are the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme and the adoption of the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare. The pledge to provide a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day highlights the party’s emphasis on inclusive growth and social justice. The proposed Mahalakshmi scheme, which would offer Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor family, marks a significant step towards poverty alleviation.

However, the grand old party needs to go all out to retain its support base and regain credibility. Facing competition from allies within the INDIA bloc, the Congress has its work cut out. Even as the road ahead is challenging for the party, a strong leadership can help other Opposition parties finetune their manifestos.

