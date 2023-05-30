THE drive launched by the Haryana Forest Department in Nuh to seal all pathways or forest trails to curb plying of mining vehicles is a step in the right direction. It would be prudent to term it the beginning of a long-drawn process. Any success in curbing illegal mining in the Aravallis would require consolidated efforts at all levels and at all times. The scale and sustainability of the crackdown will depend on the political will. If the signal to the official machinery is to put an end to illegal mining and crushing, the task becomes a tad easier to accomplish. If loopholes and exceptions are allowed, the drive will be reduced to a farce. A pick-and-choose approach is self-defeating.

The pathways are widened overnight to allow dumpers and canters to illegally transport mining machines and quarried stones. Of the 100 such pathways identified by the authorities, most of them near the Bharatpur border in Rajasthan, 20 have been sealed. The official word is that mud mining is being dealt with sternly. Vigil has been stepped up to stop the movement of vehicles and identify more such trails. It’s important not to lose momentum.

The move seeking community participation in the Aravalli foothills deserves utmost support. It’s vital to make villagers aware of the perils of illegal mining and its devastating long-term consequences. Incentivising reporting of illicit activities will help, but not in the absence of swift and stringent action. A viable option could be to set up a monitoring unit comprising local young men and women, dedicated to the protection of the vulnerable region. Train them, employ them and make them equal stakeholders. The local residents’ cooperation can make a difference.