 Cyber fraud: Indians trapped in shady jobs in Southeast Asia - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Cyber fraud

Indians trapped in shady jobs in Southeast Asia

Cyber fraud

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



THOUSANDS of Indians find themselves stranded in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they are being forced to commit online fraud and deception. The Ministry of External Affairs has managed to trace and rescue about 250 Indians from Cambodia and around 30 from Myanmar. Organised crime rings, in league with unscrupulous agents, are luring job-seekers in South Asia and Southeast Asia with the promise of employment in the information technology industry in these countries. The new recruits are made to work in cyber fraud centres and coerced into deceiving people through phone calls, emails and WhatsApp messages. In some cases, they extort money on behalf of their employers by pretending to be law enforcement officials.

The worrisome trend validates Interpol head Jurgen Stock’s recent assertion that the organised crime groups, which had fuelled an ‘explosion’ of human trafficking and cyber scam centres during the Covid-19 pandemic, have expanded from Southeast Asia into a global network and are making up to $3 trillion a year. According to Stock, these cyber scam establishments, which have staff members working under duress, have helped crime syndicates diversify — their operations are no longer confined to drug trafficking. Such rackets are reportedly being run in Malaysia and the Philippines as well and are believed to be linked to some Chinese companies.

India, which has a good rapport with the majority of the ASEAN nations, needs to step up the crackdown on operators of fraudulent call centres and ensure that its advisories about online/phone scams are widely circulated among the stakeholders. Close coordination and regular exchange of inputs among the governments can be effective in deterring criminals. Another aspect that cannot be ignored is the Indian nationals’ desperation to take up jobs in countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia. This is a sad commentary on the employment scenario in India. Course correction is required to prevent skilled young persons from falling into this vicious trap.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Myanmar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

Soaring airfare to Kangra valley hits travellers hard

Soaring airfare to Kangra valley hits travellers hard


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies