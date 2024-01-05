 Cybercrime surge: Need to strengthen cybersecurity system - The Tribune India

Cybercrime surge

Need to strengthen cybersecurity system

CYBERCRIME cases are rising at an alarming rate in the country, according to data shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. Over 15 lakh cases were reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal last year. The count was far less in the preceding years — around 9.6 lakh in 2022 and about 4.52 lakh in 2021. More than Rs 10,300 crore fell into the hands of cybercriminals from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2023, of which the agencies concerned managed to block around Rs 1,127 crore. Only 9-10 per cent of the blocked amount has been restored to the victims’ accounts.

What is particularly worrying for the northern region is that Delhi recorded the highest number of cybercrime complaints among all states and union territories last year — 755 per lakh people. Chandigarh (432) was second, followed by Haryana (381). Mewat (Haryana) has emerged as a hub of sextortion, which is underreported as many victims are keen to avoid ignominy and embarrassment. Most of the SIMs used in cybercrimes were issued in Assam, West Bengal and Odisha. These findings underline the need for close coordination among the states, and also between the Centre and the states, to nab the culprits.

Cybercrimimals are having a field day despite the fact that law enforcement agencies have blocked over 2.95 lakh SIM cards, 2,810 websites/URLs and 595 mobile applications on the basis of the complaints received. With tens of crores of Indians making digital transactions, especially through the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), it is imperative to ensure the safety of their money. Strengthening the cybersecurity system should go hand in hand with a nationwide campaign to raise citizen awareness about cyberfraud. The world’s fastest-growing major economy cannot afford to let its impressive march be impeded by fraudsters who are brazenly targeting individuals as well as financial institutions.

