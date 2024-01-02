Deeper into space

HAVING conquered the moon in 2023 with its historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the new year with another exciting journey into space with the successful launch of its PSLV-C58 rocket, which is carrying 11 satellites. Thanks to meticulous planning, the PSLV deployed the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) into orbit 21 minutes later. This satellite is poised to unravel the mysteries of black holes by delving deeper into the X-rays emitted by celestial bodies. The latest cosmic exploration cements India’s position in the space sector, which is dominated by the US, China and Russia.

Once again, wondrously, the XPoSat has cost a mere $30 million (Rs 250 crore) as against the $188-million NASA IXPE mission, which is on a similar foray in space since 2021. In addition, XPoSat’s expected lifespan is five years as compared to the two years that its US counterpart has. However, this feat is nothing new for ISRO; the organisation has time and again stunned the world by its ability to make quality rockets and satellites on shoestring budgets.

This cost-effectiveness can be a game-changer as India gingerly opens the space domain to the private sector. The business of satellite-building has skyrocketed, with many domestic startups showing huge potential as they forge tie-ups with foreign companies. There is merit in ISRO Chief S Somanath’s recommendation that regulations in the sector be eased so as to enable growth in space science development and eventually make India a hub of satellite-manufacturing.

