Deepfake crackdown

THE growing menace of deepfakes has prompted the government to consider new regulations which could involve the imposition of penalties. Describing deepfakes as the new threat to democracy, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that these can weaken trust in society and its institutions. A deepfake is described as a video or sound recording that realistically replaces a person’s face or voice with that of someone else with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. Actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif have recently found themselves at the receiving end of this technological mischief and misuse.

Vaishnaw met various stakeholders, including representatives of social media platforms and AI experts, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted apprehensions about the adverse impact of AI, particularly deepfake technology. In his address at the G20 Virtual Summit, the PM stressed the need for international collaboration to frame global AI regulations.

The government is preparing an action plan focusing on four key aspects: detection of deepfakes; preventing the spread of such content; strengthening reporting mechanisms; and raising awareness. Deepfake technology not only poses a threat to the privacy of public figures but can also be used to foment trouble, spread disinformation and fake news, and jeopardise national security. India, a country of around 80 crore Internet users, is especially vulnerable; deepfakes can be a lethal tool during elections to settle political scores and mislead voters. Imposing heavy penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes can be an effective deterrent. The government and the industry need to work in tandem to develop ‘responsible AI’ that benefits society and wards off anti-social elements. The public also has a key role to play in countering deepfakes. People must be sensitised to the perils of mindlessly sharing or forwarding content on social media.

