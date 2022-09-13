Defence export mission

THE target of defence exports worth Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 is ambitious, given that the export of military equipment and technology worth Rs 13,000 crore during 2021-22 was a milestone for the Indian defence industry. What lends promise to coming close to achieving the goal is the increasing global interest in what India has to offer and the capability developments. The BrahMos missile is being exported to the Philippines, opening doors for sales to various other Asian countries. A deal with Malaysia on the Tejas fighter jet is on the cards. The consistent progress in the indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant, reduce dependence on imports and give more weightage to the export of military equipment to friendly countries.

The sway the leading arms manufacturing countries have over exports is clear from the figures. The US, Russia and France account for nearly 39 per cent, 19 per cent and 11 per cent of global sales, respectively. China has a share of 4.6 per cent. India is placed at the 23rd spot among the top 25 exporters of weapons and increasing its footprint can only be a gradual process. A reflection of that is visible in India’s defence industry, which is participating in the global supply chain significantly. More than half of the exports are going to leading manufacturers in the US. The prime challenge is to establish itself as a provider of dependable goods at competitive prices and setting a sight on producing high-value items.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore, on September 2 was a defining moment in India’s journey to emerging as a defence industrial and technological base. The launch of the Indian Navy’s third Nilgiri-class guided-missile frigate, Taragiri, adds to the list of the state-of-the-art homegrown projects meant to strengthen the marine defence system. As it shoulders the huge responsibility, the defence industry, both private and public, needs all the assistance it requires.