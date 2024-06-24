Delhi-Dhaka rapport

IN her second trip to India within a fortnight, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held wide-ranging talks with PM Narendra Modi, underlining the commitment of both nations to bolster their ties. This was the first bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new BJP-led NDA government. The agreements signed by New Delhi and Dhaka covered a lot of ground — maritime cooperation and blue economy, railway connectivity, space sector, digital partnership, healthcare and defence production.

Describing India as Bangladesh’s major neighbour and a trusted friend, she recalled the contribution of the government and the people of India to her country’s liberation in 1971. Beyond the historical legacy, Modi and Hasina have developed a good rapport over the past decade. This has helped bilateral relations go from strength to strength. In November last year, when Hasina was under pressure not only from the Bangladeshi Opposition but also the US ahead of the national elections, PM Modi joined her in virtually inaugurating three infrastructure projects. This had given a major fillip to Hasina’s poll campaign.

A key takeaway from last week’s interaction was India’s decision to send a technical team to Bangladesh for a mega project to conserve the Teesta river. China, which spares no effort in wooing or coercing India’s neighbours, has been eyeing the estimated $1-billion project amid New Delhi’s reservations. Hasina’s bonhomie with India will be put to the test next month, when she is expected to travel to China. India, meanwhile, is in no mood to walk a tightrope. In a fresh assertion of its independent foreign policy, New Delhi is engaging closely with Dhaka even though the US has been critical of the Hasina-led Awami League government over alleged human rights violations and electoral irregularities.

#Bangladesh #BJP #China #Narendra Modi