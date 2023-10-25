Delhi’s toxic air

NEW Delhi’s residents breathed the world’s most toxic air early on Monday as the city’s air quality index (AQI) rose to 346. This was the highest among 110 cities tracked worldwide by Swiss air quality technology company IQ Air. With no respite expected in the coming days and weeks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas faces the acid test. The CAQM, set up in 2021 as a statutory body, is tasked with devising and executing plans to prevent and control air pollution in the region. Its other functions include addressing stubble burning and coordinating pollution control initiatives taken by the states concerned (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and UP).

The Graded Response Action Plan is being implemented in a phased manner in the NCR in order to combat air pollution. It categorises actions into four stages, depending on the air quality. However, despite such a clear-cut action plan, enforcement has left a lot to be desired. Among the major factors that cause a deterioration in air quality in the NCR are stubble burning, motor vehicles (especially diesel four-wheelers), construction work and coal-fired power plants. As this is an election year, state governments are reluctant to antagonise the farmers — a key vote bank — by taking strict action against those who set crop residue afire. Last week, the National Green Tribunal had issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board over the role of stubble/straw burning in aggravating air pollution in the national capital.

The CAQM needs to rise to the challenge and push the states concerned to show no laxity in tackling air pollution. It has to ensure that public health overrides all other priorities. If the Commission fails to do the needful, the purpose of setting it up would be defeated.

#Environment #Pollution