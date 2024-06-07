Delhi’s water crisis

THE Supreme Court’s directive to Haryana to ensure that the additional water Himachal Pradesh has agreed to supply reaches Delhi underscores the issue of water politics in India. Since HP does not share a border with Delhi, the water must be routed through the Wazirabad Barrage in Haryana. Amid a scorching heatwave, Delhi is grappling with a water crisis. The court’s call for an apolitical approach to water distribution highlights the fundamental need for cooperation and rational resource management among states.

Delhi relies heavily on neighbouring states for its water supply, making it vulnerable to inter-state disputes and inefficiencies in water management. The matter has been contentious for years, reflecting deeper systemic issues in water governance. Haryana has frequently been accused of withholding Delhi’s fair share, citing its own water needs and lack of clear mechanisms to measure surplus supplies from HP. These disputes escalate during summers, leading to legal battles. The Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), meant to mediate in such cases, has been criticised for its ineptitude, highlighting the need for a cooperative, transparent approach to water management. The ongoing crisis not only threatens public health but also highlights the necessity for sustainable and equitable water management practices.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also needs to fix its inefficiencies, including water wastage — which is reported to be over a shocking 50 per cent due to leakage, theft and the tanker mafia — and crack down on illegal connections. Simultaneously, efforts must be intensified to spur robust inter-state cooperation and effective implementation of agreements facilitated by bodies like the UYRB. This requires an apolitical, collaborative approach to water management that prioritises the needs of all citizens. Sustainable water practices must become the norm to prevent future crises and ensure equitable distribution of this precious resource.

