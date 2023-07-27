 Double standards: Supreme Court shows Centre the mirror - The Tribune India

Double standards

Supreme Court shows Centre the mirror

Double standards


The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Centre and the Nagaland Government over their failure to implement the constitutional provision of one-third reservation for women in civic body elections in the northeastern state. With the BJP being part of Nagaland’s ruling dispensation, the court has scathingly remarked: ‘It is your government. You cannot get away by saying that there is some other in the state.’ The ‘double engine’ government finds itself on a sticky wicket as the reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in urban local bodies is mandated by the 74th Amendment to the Constitution.

The court has not confined its observations to Nagaland while rapping the Centre: ‘You will take an extreme stand against state governments which may not be amenable to you. Your own state government is violating the constitutional scheme and you don’t want to do anything.’ This implies that the Centre has one yardstick for BJP-ruled states and another for those where Opposition parties are in power. Amid the nationwide outrage over the Manipur video clip, the BJP has been quick to rake up crimes against women in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Trinamool Congress-governed West Bengal. The rival parties are no stranger to hypocrisy, but the onus is largely on the Centre to set an example by rising above partisanship and fostering cooperative federalism.

The Central Government’s double standards are also exemplified by the overzealousness of investigating agencies in conducting raids and searches in Opposition-ruled states. Rooting out corruption should be a pan-India mission, not a selective exercise reeking of political vendetta. The sorry state of affairs is summed up by the Centre’s insistence on another extension for the Enforcement Directorate chief even after the apex court recently held his back-to-back extensions illegal and invalid. It’s up to the Centre to pay heed to the SC’s remarks and see the error of its ways.

#BJP #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala