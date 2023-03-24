Drug de-addiction strategy

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh’s statement in the Vidhan Sabha on the gravity of the drug menace touched a subject that deserves utmost attention. Are the counter-measures that have been adopted over the years really helping the cause of drug de-addiction, or are they a part of the problem? The state, the House was told, had nearly 10 lakh addicts; 2.62 lakh were undergoing treatment at government de-addiction centres and 6.12 lakh at private rehabilitation facilities. The actual number would be far higher, the minister said, presenting a worrying reality check over a negligible rate of cure. The number of addicts is rising, and not coming down, despite Punjab having 528 outpatient opioid assisted treatment centres as well as 36 government and 185 private de-addiction facilities. There are 19 government and 74 private rehabilitation centres, but several of them fare badly on follow-up after initial treatment; thus, most patients suffer a relapse.

Drugs kill people, but government policies kill many more, the minister remarked, as he laid out the contours of a fresh approach to de-addiction. Drug addicts would not be sent to jails; they would only go to rehabilitation centres. The frightening figures of addicts flashed before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it was pointed out, led to Punjab’s jails being filled with youngsters, many of whom were just misled addicts and not criminals. Jails became overcrowded, resulting in many joining the world of crime.

The new strategy includes utilising services of religious preachers, setting up yogshalas, providing livelihood skills, and ensuring doctor-psychiatrist teams to handle the detox part. There are also plans for supplying an antidote to the deadly drugs. While embarking on a policy change, the government needs to back it up with a periodic assessment. Leaders of all parties would do themselves and Punjab a favour by reserving their energies for an honest, informed debate on drug de-addiction programmes and not just taking political potshots at each other.