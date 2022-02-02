EC errs on side of caution

IN extending the ban on political rallies and roadshows till February 11 in view of the pandemic, the Election Commission has erred on the side of caution. The peak of the third wave seems to have passed. The Covid graph that saw a sharp rise in the first three weeks of January, riding on the Omicron variant, has now plateaued or is on the wane in the poll-bound states. Economic and social activities are mostly back on track and even educational institutions are inching towards offline classes.

Considering that the Omicron infections, though high in numbers, are largely mild and far less fatal than those of the Delta variant, the EC ban on rallies is harsh. Unlike the Delta-driven second wave which ravaged the country last year, overwhelming hospital infrastructure and doctors as patients gasped for oxygen, there is no such devastation this time. Along with Omicron’s milder nature, this fortunate turn of the state of affairs is attributed to the immunity-boosting vaccine doses that a majority of the eligible people have availed themselves of. An overall sense of security prevails as people’s fear of the contagion is generally evaporating. They are learning to live with coronavirus and venturing out with a lot more confidence. A repeat of West Bengal — which went to the polls as the deadly second wave struck last year — is unlikely.

The election commissioners would do well to review their decision as a spurt in fresh cases, if any, following political rallies should be manageable. The increase in the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigns, indoor meetings and public meetings is welcome. But, it is not enough. Both the candidates and the electorate should not be denied any chance to interact through popular modes. It is essential for making informed choices in exercising their franchise. Also, this is usually the only chance for the voters to hear out the candidates and weigh their options. The benefit of allowing political rallies and roadshows outweighs the repercussions of a probable surge in Omicron cases.