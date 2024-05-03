ED under fire

A Delhi court has pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its heavy-handed approach, exemplified by its action against doctors treating a person accused in a money laundering case. The court’s rap underscores a concerning trend of powerful agencies, tasked with upholding the law, overstepping their boundaries and violating the civil liberties they are supposed to protect. The ED’s use of stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to record statements of doctors, without any substantive link to the accused, highlights a worrying abuse of authority. Special Judge Vishal Gogne’s remark about strong leaders, laws and agencies coming back to ‘bite the citizens they vow to protect’ is a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in unbridled power.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has questioned the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. The SC has highlighted the delicate balance between the pursuit of justice and the protection of civil liberties, emphasising the importance of the need for justification in depriving individuals of their freedom. Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s pointed enquiry about Kejriwal’s arrest in the context of the ongoing elections raises concerns about the potential misuse of Central agencies for political gains. The allegations of coercion and manipulation in the probe further underline the need for conducting an impartial investigation.

These developments bring to light critical issues surrounding the actions of probe agencies. This calls for transparency, accountability and scrupulous adherence to due process. The ED and others must demonstrate probity and integrity in their functioning.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate