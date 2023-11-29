Envoy targeted

INDIA’S Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, was heckled by a group of Khalistan supporters at a gurdwara in New York on Sunday. The incident is all the more condemnable as it took place on the auspicious and pious occasion of Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak. Violating the sanctity of the place of worship, the troublemakers confronted the envoy with questions about designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in Canada in June. They were made to leave the place by members of the Sikh community, even as gurdwara officials felicitated Sandhu. This episode comes two months after the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped by Khalistani elements from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow (Scotland). They not only tried to attack his car but also forced him to beat a hasty retreat.

These rancorous incidents underscore the impunity enjoyed by religious secessionists and India-baiters in Western countries, particularly the US, Canada and the UK. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations about the involvement of Indian government officials in the Nijjar case have emboldened Khalistan supporters to up the ante against India. Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, whose name and photo appeared on inflammatory posters in Canada weeks after Nijjar’s killing, has reiterated that India is seeking ‘specific and relevant’ evidence in the case so that it can help Canada complete the investigation. However, Ottawa has not only been evasive about involving India in the probe but has also done little on the ground to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats.

The onus is on the respective governments to take strict action against miscreants who misuse various platforms, including places of worship, to further their nefarious agenda. Political will is a must to crack down on such elements. Western nations can’t stamp out the menace unless they start giving precedence to diplomatic goodwill over vote-bank appeasement.

#New York