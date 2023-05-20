Evicting encroachers

HIGHLY critical of encroachments and unlawful construction taking place right under the nose of the administration in Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently asked for urgent remedial measures. Planned development, it observed, had taken a backseat and the claims of being a ‘cyber city’ lay shattered. A survey has revealed that around 2,000 acres of land in the district, valued at Rs 4,500 crore, have been encroached upon in the form of illegal colonies, farmhouses and markets. Gurugram tops the list of 22 Haryana districts and is followed by Faridabad. Over the past two months, illegal structures have been pulled down and defaulters penalised. There are plans to fence land that has been retrieved. It’s imperative not to lose the momentum.

Land is a huge money-spinner in Gurugram, making it a thriving hub for political patronage and official connivance. The High Court pointed to a large number of cases where landowners stayed put for decades despite getting compensation due to litigation challenging the acquisition terms. They eventually lost the cases. Seeking a fair deal may be their right, but raising constructions on the land makes them trespassers. Land acquired for public purposes is now being identified to fast-track the eviction. The exercise is also being conducted along major roads. Shopowners, vendors and individuals encroaching upon corridors and roads is a menace across the region, and not just Haryana.

In Punjab, the Chief Minister has given an ultimatum to squatters to vacate government land by May 31 or be ready to face action. The state government claims that more than 9,000 acres of government land have been freed so far. A massive anti-encroachment drive is planned. The outcome will be keenly watched.