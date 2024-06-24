LATE in the day, but the Centre has finally cracked the whip. The National Testing Agency (NTA) chief has been shown the door, the Central Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with the probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and a committee constituted to suggest an overhaul of the examination system. The last-minute cancellation of the NEET-PG examination, though, underscores an unchanged component of the entire process — insensitivity. What could have been announced a day or two in advance was done just hours before the candidates were supposed to take the test. The inconvenience, hassle and mental trauma such decisions result in were hardly factored in. Earlier, the CSIR-UGC-NET examination was postponed and the UGC-NET cancelled a day after it was conducted. A relook at the testing procedures and a fresh start have been the need of the hour for some time, and this aspect is finally being addressed. Comprehensive recommendations that leave no scope for error and suggest absolute integrity must be on the agenda.

The decisions come on the eve of the commencement of the Parliament session. A resurgent Opposition is expected to take up the issue strongly. The Centre would do itself and the entire student community a favour by being transparent about the NTA mess. The issue has transcended political one-upmanship. Fixing inadequacies and regaining trust in the institutions is of paramount importance.

A larger question demands an informed debate: When a staggering 24 lakh students compete for a mere one lakh medical seats, what’s apparent is the lack of opportunity and a failure to match aspirations. The issues of education and unemployment are the core challenges that confront the nation. Walkouts, sloganeering or sidestepping these matters won’t help. Politicians across party lines must sit together, talk and work toward finding solutions. Everyone is affected.