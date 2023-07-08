 Fact vs fake: Right to dissent must prevail - The Tribune India

Fact vs fake

Right to dissent must prevail

Fact vs fake

Photo for representation. File photo



THE Bombay High Court’s observation on Thursday that since the April amendment to IT Rules, 2021, though well intended, led to the violation of the Constitution and so it must go is commendable as it holds out hope for the right to dissent. The HC Bench was hearing petitions by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra challenging the amendment that gives power to the government-appointed Fact Check Units (FCUs) to decide whether information about the Central government put online was fake or factual. If the FCU declares content as ‘fake’ or ‘misleading’, it would be incumbent upon the media site to remove it and the Internet service providers would have to block its URL if they wish to retain their ‘safe harbour’ (legal immunity against third-party content). The HC also put a question mark over the need for having FCUs, wondering if the Press Information Bureau was not adequate for this purpose.

The print, broadcast and online media and the votaries of freedom of speech have predominantly been targeted over this rule. Various media representatives have moved court against it as this amounts to censorship by the government through its FCUs. Kamra’s counsel Navroz Seervai pertinently describes this high-handedness as the government declaring ‘it is my way or the highway’ and underestimating the people’s intellect by acting like a ‘nanny’, deciding what was good for the public.

The government’s contention that the affected parties could move court does not hold water as the regularity with which state governments have been clamping down on those seen as criticising them is worrisome. The latest instance is of the Kerala government filing a criminal case against Shajan Skariah, editor of a popular news portal, for making ‘false’ allegations against an MLA, and the police confiscating computers and barring employees from running the portal’s YouTube channel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Nation

Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case

5
Nation

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

6
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

7
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

8
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

9
Delhi

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

10
Nation

Know the average cost of a veg and non-veg thali in India and the reason why it concerns all?

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects ‘planned’ murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts