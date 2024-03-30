 Famine in Gaza: World must push Israel to obey ICJ order - The Tribune India

Famine in Gaza

World must push Israel to obey ICJ order

Famine in Gaza

Photo for representation.



ROUSED by the worsening famine and starvation among Palestinians in Gaza, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ordered Israel to take immediate measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. The ICJ’s directive mandates Israel to open additional land crossings to facilitate the unimpeded entry of essentials into Gaza. This is critical in view of the shocking reports that 31 persons, including 27 children, have succumbed to malnutrition and dehydration.

In January, the international court had instructed Israel to refrain from acts potentially contravening the Genocide Convention. Earlier this month, the WHO warned that over a million Gazans could face catastrophic hunger as they struggle to procure food. Aid agencies have been striving to deliver essential supplies, but their efforts are often hampered by restrictions. The EU has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, while the UN human rights office has raised concerns that aid curbs may constitute a war crime.

However, the ICJ lacks an enforcement mechanism, underscoring the need for Israel’s voluntary compliance and cooperation with the UN to ensure the timely delivery of food, water, fuel and medical supplies. Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the hostilities, with Israel’s military assault exacerbating the suffering of Palestinians. The war, which began last October, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced a significant portion of Gaza’s population. It is imperative for the international community to exert pressure on Tel Aviv to adhere to its legal obligations. Israel’s staunchest ally, the US, must do more than express frustration; it should provide military aid to Israel only on the condition of sparing civilians and prioritising the facilitation of aid. The world cannot afford to remain a bystander while Gaza tragically sinks deeper into the mire.

