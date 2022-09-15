Fatal second wave errors

THE report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health comes as a stinging reminder of the botched national response to the second wave of the Covid pandemic last year. Equally disappointing have been the time and energy spent by the Centre and several states in shrugging off responsibility, or in denying their failure to anticipate the gravity of the situation. An unprepared healthcare system crumbling under pressure was reflected in the untold suffering of patients and families across the country during the first half of 2021. Indulging in a blame game will be a futile exercise. The findings should instead spur concerted efforts to find out what went wrong and fix responsibility, if indeed there was glaring dereliction of duty. Future strategies depend on such a thorough review of the emergency protocols.

Abiding lessons need to be drawn from the panel’s assertion that many lives could have been saved if containment strategies were implemented in time. Raising a celebratory flag of having won the battle against the virus exposed the gaps and irrationality in the health policy, as also the life-endangering decisions of allowing mass gatherings. Governmental agencies have gone into aspects of shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines, disruption of essential services and prevalent black market. However, an overarching study addressing the shortcomings and structural inadequacies and prescribing solutions has not been forthcoming. The panel report, which rightfully admonishes the government, offers an opportunity to formulate mandatory provisions for any health emergency.

It would be prudent to act fast on the recommendation to audit the deaths of Covid-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen, especially during the second wave, and ensure proper compensation to the victims’ families. The shortage of oxygen and mismanagement of distribution, prompting international assistance, highlighted the false notions of self-sufficiency and readiness. The consequences were devastating. Accepting human failings and institutionalising better practices are the responsible things to do.