Flight disruptions

VISTARA Airlines is facing a tough time as it grapples with challenges ahead of its merger with Air India. Pilot protests, operational hurdles and uncertainties surrounding the merger have led to a string of flight cancellations and delays, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated. At the heart of the turmoil lies discord between the airline management and its pilots over the revised salary structure. The reworked contract terms, including a shift to a fixed salary for 40 hours instead of the previous 70 hours, have sparked apprehensions among pilots regarding their earnings and career progression. Concerns over seniority have complicated the situation.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Civil Aviation Ministry has intervened, seeking a detailed report from Vistara regarding the flight cancellations and delays. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has mandated the submission of daily reports by the airline, signalling a heightened regulatory oversight to mitigate passenger inconvenience. While Vistara has taken measures to address the immediate issues, including the temporary reduction of flights and the deployment of larger aircraft on select routes or refunds to affected customers, the underlying issues demand a comprehensive resolution. With the merger looming, employee welfare and passenger satisfaction must remain paramount.

Meanwhile, it is heartening that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has issued new guidelines that will allow the exit of passengers from an aircraft through an airport departure gate in case there is a long delay in operating the flight after boarding. The directive is expected to benefit passengers hit by flight delays. Steps to reduce congestion at airports amid rising air traffic are also welcome.

#Air India