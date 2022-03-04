Food star rating

For a country burdened with lifestyle diseases, the proposal of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to introduce a health star rating system for packaged food, just like the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has for electronic appliances, is a welcome move. Aimed at guiding consumers to opt for better choices, the number of stars displayed on the front of the pack will indicate how healthy or unhealthy it is, depending upon the amount of salt, sugar and fat. Though packaged food in the country has back-of-package nutrient information in detail, a report by IIM-Ahmedabad, based on a large-scale survey to study models across the world, has recommended front-of-packaging labelling, which is easier to understand and identify, to induce healthier consumption behaviour.

Even as milk and dairy products are exempted, a transformational reform is being hoped for with voluntary implementation of front labelling from 2023, and a transition period of four years for making it mandatory. If food is considered the only business that never goes out of business in India, so is adulteration, arising from not following proper protocols or a deliberate intention to deceive. With an average of one out of four food samples not conforming to standards, tackling food safety risks poses the biggest challenge for the apex regulator.

Consumer confidence has taken a huge hit post-pandemic as prices of food items continue to be jacked up on one pretext or the other. Quality and reliability have only assumed more importance. A lot rides on the FSSAI and living up to expectations would require an institutional makeover, like focusing on an army of qualified staff, ensuring functional food testing equipment in state laboratories, forming a database of food business operators and stronger punitive measures. From make-do inspections carried out mostly during the festival season, the management structure has to move towards regular checks based on risk analysis and assessment, and accredited testing facilities for food samples.