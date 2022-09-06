For your own sake

The Geneva-based International Road Federation, in its condolence message over the death of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry when the luxury car he was travelling in hit a road divider, noted with concern the chilling reality in India. The country accounts for more than 11 per cent of road accident deaths worldwide; most of such fatalities are avoidable. The Palghar accident has put the spotlight on vehicle safety standards. It is also a wake-up call for acting on, and not merely debating, critical aspects of road safety centred on speed limits, airbag deployment, wrong-lane driving and seatbelt protection. Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s pledge and appeal to wearing a safety belt at all times even on the back seat can be a starting point.

Seatbelts and airbags work together; having one without the other significantly decreases the safety of the occupants in case of a crash. While the seatbelt holds you in place, the airbag cushions the head and chest from forward impact. Despite reservations among carmakers over the cost factor, the Centre plans to make it mandatory to provide a minimum of six airbags in vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers for enhanced safety. According to a World Health Organisation report, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of death among drivers and front-seat occupants by nearly 50 per cent and the risk of death and serious injuries among rear-seat occupants by 25 per cent. Correct helmet use can lead to a reduction of 42 per cent in the risk of fatal injuries and 69 per cent in the risk of head injuries.

India is a signatory to the United Nations road safety plan which aims to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030. Union Minister Gadkari has highlighted the steps being taken to fix accident-prone black spots. The safety rulebook, ultimately, is about self-discipline and disciplining those on the roads. When overspeeding, risky and illegal overtaking, travelling without seatbelts and jumping lights go unchecked and unpunished, every stretch becomes a public safety risk.