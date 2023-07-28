THE role of forests in combating climate change and protecting biodiversity cannot be overemphasised. It’s not surprising that deforestation is among the prime factors which have exacerbated the damage caused by the monsoon this year in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Despite experts’ apprehensions, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill-2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to exempt land within 100 km of India’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit the setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

Last week, around 400 ecologists, scientists and naturalists had written to the Environment Minister and MPs, asking them not to table the Bill during the Monsoon Session. Citing the devastating impact of climate change and environmental degradation, they had claimed that the legislation would only hasten the decline of India’s natural forests. In a bid to allay their fears, the Union Government has stated that all exemptions would be subject to terms and conditions, including compensatory afforestation and mitigation plans. According to experts, freeing forestland for infrastructure projects of national importance or for zoos, eco-tourism and reconnaissance surveys may adversely affect forest cover and wildlife. Some provisions of the Bill are also being seen as a potential threat to the Aravalli ranges, which are yet to be notified as deemed forests in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

No less worrisome is the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s admission that just 36 per cent of the money released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund across the country in the past five years has been utilised. Under the National Mission for Green India — which aims to protect, restore and enhance India’s forest cover — fund utilisation has been a modest 55 per cent. The new Bill could worsen the situation and prove to be counterproductive. Its contentious provisions need to be reviewed on priority.

#Climate change #Environment #Monsoon #Uttarakhand