Functional toilets vital

THE importance of a clean and functional toilet in every school cannot be overstated. Filthy toilets often make students reluctant to attend school. Children who skip meals so as to avoid going to the loo expose themselves to health risks. One would expect stringent action against schools that normalise unhygienic practices. Now, visualise a scenario where there are no toilets at all. As many as 538 state-run schools in Haryana are without toilets for girls, while 1,047 do not have urinals for boys. There is no functional drinking water facility in 131 schools. The tall talk of improvement in the education sector falls flat in the face of such appalling conditions.

School sanitation and a child’s education are inextricably linked. Denial of access to sanitation on the campus is a huge disincentive, compromising the students’ ability to realise their potential. It can impact children physically and emotionally. Studies show that the lack of separate toilets is a barrier to girls’ education and safety. Many drop out because of menstrual hygiene concerns. Kids carry with them the habits they learn. Those deprived of requisite facilities are likely to care less about personal hygiene and the need to keep the environment clean.

Having ill-maintained toilets or none at all in schools is a problem that is undermining initiatives to ensure quality education for all. Clean toilets can help improve the student retention rate. The Haryana report is a wake-up call for the authorities to prioritise this vital issue and penalise schools not paying attention to it. Both government and private schools must redouble efforts in this regard.