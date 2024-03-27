Gambling menace

THE recent suicide by a young Karnataka woman due to her husband’s involvement in online cricket betting highlights the grim consequences of entering this dark world. Ranjitha’s death serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that addiction to betting can have on families. Her husband Darshan Babu, an engineer, fell prey to the allure of easy money promised by betting on Indian Premier League matches. Duped by advertisements claiming that the risk was minimal, Darshan soon found himself trapped in a cycle of debts, which mounted to over Rs 1.5 crore. His descent into financial ruin not only jeopardised his own wellbeing but also that of Ranjitha, who succumbed to the relentless harassment inflicted by creditors.

The harrowing circumstances surrounding her death shed light on the predatory tactics employed by those running illicit betting rings. Exploiting individuals with false promises and coercive measures, these unscrupulous elements profit at the expense of vulnerable individuals. There is a dire need to check the proliferation of online gambling and save unsuspecting people from falling into this trap. The scale of the racket can be gauged from the Mahadev betting ring exposed by the Enforcement Directorate last year, wherein the agency has frozen or attached promoters’ assets worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

The government’s recent efforts to regulate online gaming and crack down on illegal gambling activities are commendable. Citing the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, an advisory issued to social media influencers, cautioning them against endorsing offshore betting platforms, underscores the importance of ethical practices and aims to prevent the normalisation of gambling-related activities. Public awareness campaigns, counselling and stricter enforcement of laws prohibiting gambling are essential components of a much-needed holistic approach to combating this all-pervasive problem.

