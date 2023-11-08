 Gaza catastrophe: Pay heed to calls for humanitarian ceasefire - The Tribune India

Gaza catastrophe

Pay heed to calls for humanitarian ceasefire

Gaza catastrophe

October 7 shattered Israel’s sense of security and military invincibility. Around 1,400 people were killed in the brutal attack by Hamas, sending shockwaves around the world. About 240 were taken hostage. Israel, in response, vowed to eliminate Hamas. Its aggressive and relentless offensive in the Gaza Strip has stunned many. Israel claims over 2,500 terror targets have been struck over the past month. The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, including 4,100 children. Some 24,000 people have been injured. Almost 70 per cent of the population has been forcibly displaced. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is open to tactical little pauses to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages. He has again rejected calls for putting an end to violence and carrying out a more proportionate counter-terror campaign, unless the hostages are released.

The nightmare in Gaza is a crisis of humanity and it has become a graveyard for children, according to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres. The international community, he has said, faces a fundamental responsibility to stop the collective suffering. Any delay in effecting a humanitarian ceasefire, easing the civilian suffering and dramatically expanding aid would add to the unfolding catastrophe. India has reiterated its stand on the need for de-escalation and an early restoration of peace.

As the troops prepare to intensify ground operations against terrorists, who use a vast network of tunnels, PM Netanyahu has said Israel will have overall security responsibility over Gaza for an indefinite period after the war against Hamas ends. Taking full control of the Hamas-controlled enclave is one thing, running it is another entirely. The end goals are fuzzy. The US’support to Israel came with an appeal to not be consumed by rage and repeat the mistakes committed after 9/11. It’s gone unheeded.

