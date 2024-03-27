Gaza ceasefire

THE UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramzan, the unconditional release of hostages and urgent efforts to expand the flow of aid into the war zone. There were 14 votes in favour of the resolution, even as the US abstained, deciding not to use its veto power. Stung by the turn of events, Israel has accused its all-weather ally of abandoning it. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his displeasure evident by cancelling an Israeli delegation’s visit to the US.

The resolution might be non-binding, but the US decision not to veto it indicates differences between Washington and Tel Aviv. The US has claimed that there is no change in its policy on the matter, but that is not enough to pacify Israel. The Joe Biden administration has been supplying Israel with vital military aid and supporting its goal of destroying Hamas, but at the same time it has expressed concern over the mounting civilian casualties. The nearly six-month-old war has claimed the lives of over 32,000 Palestinians in the Israeli retaliation for the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas-led militants.

Regrettably, both warring sides have hardened their stance, with Hamas rejecting the latest proposal put forward by international mediators for a ceasefire and hostage release and Israel tearing into the UN Security Council resolution. According to Israel, the resolution has emboldened Hamas by suggesting that international pressure would bring the war to an end without the militant group having to make concessions. There is no doubt that Israel is becoming increasingly isolated in the global arena and can no longer take US support for granted. The time is ripe for the international community to up the ante against Israel so that it takes its foot off the pedal and gives peace a chance in Gaza.

#Gaza #Israel