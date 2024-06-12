Gaza peace plan

THE US has requested the UN Security Council to support its proposed Gaza peace deal, signalling a concerted effort to end the ongoing hostilities. President Biden’s plan, unveiled on May 31, outlines a process that begins with Hamas returning all remaining Israeli hostages, followed by Israel’s eventual withdrawal from Gaza. This plan, however, faces a web of diplomatic challenges. Neither Israel nor Hamas has fully endorsed the proposal, reflecting the deep-rooted mistrust and conflicting objectives that have prolonged the conflict. The Biden administration’s consideration of a separate deal with Hamas, bypassing Israel, underscores the complexity of the situation. This approach, while controversial, highlights a pragmatic shift towards diplomacy over military action, as the US no longer views Hamas as a military threat to Israel.

The draft resolution emphasises a ceasefire contingent on ongoing negotiations, with Qatar and Egypt playing crucial roles in sustaining these talks. On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted the plan after Russia chose not to block it, marking a diplomatic victory for Washington. Pressure is mounting on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces domestic dissent, most notably with the resignation of former defence chief Benny Gantz from the emergency war cabinet over Netanyahu’s handling of the war. Demonstrations by the families of hostages have amplified the demand for a diplomatic resolution.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s regional tour aims to garner support for the peace deal and address humanitarian concerns, such as reopening the Rafah border crossing to aid Gaza. Blinken’s mission reflects the broader strategic objective of securing regional stability and alleviating the humanitarian crisis. The US proposal’s success depends on it navigating the intricate political landscape and securing the commitment of both Israel and Hamas.

