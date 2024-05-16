Gaza tragedy

WAIBHAV Anil Kale (46), a retired Indian Colonel, became the ‘first international casualty’ for the United Nations (UN) during the Israel-Hamas war after a UN vehicle on the way to a hospital in Rafah came under attack on Monday morning. Kale, who hailed from Thane, Maharashtra, had joined the UN as a security service coordinator and was posted in Gaza only a month ago. His death prompted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reiterate an ‘urgent appeal’ for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages. He stated that the conflict in Gaza was continuing to take a heavy toll not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers. In a laudable gesture, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, expressed apologies and condolences to the government and people of India for the tragic incident.
What stuck out like a sore thumb was the far-from-prompt response of the Indian government. The country’s Permanent Mission to the UN issued a statement on Tuesday, offering condolences to Kale’s family, but the Ministry of External Affairs mourned the death only on Wednesday – and even that response was not strongly worded. India diplomatically stopped short of asking that Israel be held accountable, even though reports suggested that Kale’s car had a UN flag and the Israeli authorities had been informed of its movement.
After Kale’s death, Human Rights Watch released a report stating that Israeli forces had conducted at least eight strikes on aid worker convoys and premises since October -- even though the workers had provided the Israeli authorities with their location coordinates. These are unpardonable lapses that must be unequivocally condemned and thoroughly probed. Even as a fact-finding panel set up by the UN is investigating the Kale case, India should look beyond geopolitical considerations and mount pressure on a rampaging, unapologetic Israel.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk