Couched in the crass and crude language used for women by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the Assembly was deeply entrenched patriarchy. The problem with institutionalised patriarchy is that it puts the onus of birth control solely on the woman. It not only makes her an unequal partner by freeing the man of his responsibility but also implies that she has no agency of her own. While elaborating on how the education of women had led to a drop in the fertility rate to 2.9 from 4.3, Nitish’s comment veered to the obscene zone: ‘The husband’s acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers are coming down.’

What is more problematic is that even a well-educated political leader like Nitish Kumar should have such a mindset. All the experience drawn from his decades-long public life as Chief Minister and Union Minister seems to pale in comparison with the air of superiority ingrained in his male psyche vis-a-vis women. In fact, the mindset of many Indian men falls in this regressive category.

Following a brouhaha by his political rivals and women’s rights activists over the matter, the CM was quick to apologise for betraying his gender insensitivity and withdraw his remarks. However, the charge of misogyny is difficult to shake off. It has dented Nitish’s political standing, with even PM Modi and other leaders of the BJP — a former ally — criticising him for stooping so low. The real question is: will this furore actually lead to a radical change in the attitude of Indian politicians towards women?

#Bihar #Nitish Kumar