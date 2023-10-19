Giaspura re-probe

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stand by rejecting the findings of the committee led by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman that investigated the April 30 Giaspura gas leak tragedy. It has cited major anomalies in the 397-page report, drafted after a five-month-long inquiry. A fresh independent probe has been ordered to look into the causes and fix responsibility. The broader message in the NGT’s stamp of disapproval is that the findings are unconvincing and fail to answer critical questions. Eleven Ludhiana residents lost their lives after the sudden release of a high concentration of hydrogen sulphide gas from a manhole. The search for definitive conclusions is vital. Hopefully, another investigation covering all aspects of the case would do justice to the victims by pinpointing the lapses.

The eight-member APCB committee concluded that the actual causes of the incident were difficult to establish. Attributing the leak to the escape of gases from the sewer line, it held that the polluting industries could not be held responsible. A team of the Central Pollution Control Board had earlier hinted at industrial discharge being a key factor in the release of hydrogen sulphide in high concentration. It also stated that the facts strongly pointed towards the discharge of effluents for the presence of highly acidic water in the main sewer.

Serious doubts being raised over its inquiry report is a setback for the expert panel. It is also a damning commentary on the pollution control system in Punjab that allows a free pass to violators. According to the NGT, the report mentions that several units are using acid for industrial purposes without clearances. The impunity is stark and the PPCB cannot escape blame. Finding out what led to the Giaspura tragedy is important to ensure that there’s no repeat.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB