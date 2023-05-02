Giaspura tragedy

THE death of 11 persons, including a family of five, in Ludhiana due to inhalation poisoning is shocking. The detection of high levels of hydrogen sulphide gas by air quality sensors indicates that the incident happened due to gross negligence. More disturbing is the suspicion that the toxic gas could have emanated from a partially open manhole, before spreading to the shops and houses nearby in the thickly populated Giaspura locality. Acidic waste thrown into the sewer, it is believed, may have reacted with sewage gases to produce the noxious emissions. Hopes are pinned on the magisterial inquiry and the SIT to help nail those whose lapses led to the tragedy.

The locality has several industrial units and a large migrant presence. The casualty figure could have been higher but for the prompt steps taken to evacuate people and seal access. The National Disaster Response Force’s intervention, too, was swift and effective. The immediate task at hand is to plug the source of the toxic gas and ensure that there are no remnants. Water samples are being tested. The incident has put the spotlight on unscientific and illegal dumping of industrial waste or chemicals. Under the scanner would be the municipal corporation and district administration tasked with ensuring that this does not happen. Abdication of regulatory roles must invite strict action.

The Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 led to a flurry of activity to mitigate industrial accidents. Environmental laws were formulated, disaster management agencies came up and environment protection gained traction. Yet, in the last decade alone, over 130 significant accidents involving chemical poisoning have been reported in the country. The casualness in enforcing technical, scientific and bureaucratic measures to ensure industrial safety is a serious anomaly. An audit of the chemical waste dumping procedures is critical, even if it’s a long-drawn-out process. The Giaspura deaths should serve as a warning that minuscule and ineffective penalties imposed on the violators can wreak havoc.