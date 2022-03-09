WITH an eye on sustained economic revival, the Haryana Budget presented by Chief Minister ML Khattar lays emphasis on creating capital infrastructure. But while proposing an over Rs 1.77 lakh crore Budget, the BJP-JJP government has chosen not to impose fresh taxes on the grounds of robust revenue growth. While the government may be within its right to spend on welfare and development programmes, these should not languish midway for want of adequate resource mobilisation. While the state’s decision to set up four new medical colleges at Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatehabad is welcome, attracting students and the right faculty to these institutions will pose a challenge. Panchkula has also been chosen to set up a sports academy on the lines of the National Institute of Sports.

Unemployment remains a major problem, for which skill development gets attention in the Budget. The state has taken the initiative to encourage women entrepreneurs, a much-needed step for social as well as economic empowerment. With the proposed law on job quota in the private sector going before the court, convincing the private sector to keep investing may become difficult. Agriculture remains the mainstay of the state’s economy, for which there has been an increase in allocation by over 27 per cent. The state has laid continued emphasis on education. Giving away tablets to students at a time when education is going digital cannot be disputed, but it should go only to the needy. Police modernisation also gets priority in the form of more modern equipment like CCTV cameras to check crime. The funds to promote green development, research and entrepreneurship are good initiatives.

As the CM said, Haryana wishes to be at the forefront of India’s endeavour to become a $5-trillion economy, with an increased contribution of the state to the national economy. For this, prudent fiscal management along with prioritised spending on key areas will be required to translate into equitable growth.