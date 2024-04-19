Haryana hospitals

THE dire state of facilities at hospitals in Haryana paints a grim picture of a system in desperate need of attention and reform. It is evident from recent reports that the health infrastructure is failing to meet the needs of the public. This negligence not only perpetuates suffering but also erodes trust in the institutions meant to safeguard public health.

The case of the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad stands out as a glaring example of inefficiency and mismanagement. Despite substantial investments and the passing of two years since its establishment, the hospital remains largely inactive, failing to offer essential in-patient and emergency services. While outpatient services may be operational, the lack of comprehensive care facilities severely undermines its purpose and renders it incapable of fulfilling its potential as a referral centre. In Rohtak, patients at the PGIMS endure hours-long wait and chaotic scenes due to a severe shortage of medical and paramedical staff. As a result, vulnerable patients are subjected to hardships and delays in receiving even basic medical care. Meanwhile, the scarcity of tuberculosis medicines in Karnal underscores the systemic challenges in drug procurement and distribution. TB patients, already burdened by the challenge of managing a chronic illness, are facing hurdles in their treatment due to the unavailability of essential medicines. Along with compromising individual health outcomes, this jeopardises public health efforts aimed at combating the spread of infectious diseases.

It’s time for concerted action to revitalise healthcare in Haryana and ensure that patients have access to quality treatment. Immediate steps must be taken to address staff shortage and ensure timely availability of essential medicines. Additionally, greater accountability and transparency are needed to prevent wastage of public funds and resources.