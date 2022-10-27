Haryana's stinking Diwali

THE stink raised by the heaps of garbage piled up in their homes and surroundings marred the Diwali celebrations of many Haryana residents this year as sanitation staff struck work for nearly a week around this festive day that is as much marked by the annual cleaning and decluttering of homes as by the lighting of lamps and bursting of crackers. While the municipal corporation authorities must not sweep the demands of the agitating staff under the carpet anymore, the problem needs a more sustainable solution. For, its stench is regularly felt across the country. In the past couple of months alone, citizens of Chandigarh, Mussoorie, Dehradun and Visakhapatnam are among those who have suffered the sickening consequences of striking sanitation staffers refusing to lift refuse, mainly over payment and other terms of employment.

Given the social scenario of India where people from a specific stratum take up the sanitation work, the civic authorities would do well to consider alternatives. Making pits mandatory in houses and housing societies for dumping biodegradable garbage after due segregation of waste is one age-old green practice that must be revived. It has the added benefit of the resultant compost being used as manure or in producing biogas.

That waste processing and management are monumental challenges in India is evident from the poor record of cleanliness. Foremost is the issue of scientific disposal of discharge from industries, hospitals and households. With an estimated 62 million tonnes of waste generated by India annually and most of it not being treated properly, the unhygienic surroundings take a heavy toll on the health of the people. Unfortunately, the model used to deal with it has only led to the mushrooming of mountains of putrid trash on the outskirts of urban areas. As the cities spread, the decaying garbage dumps take centre stage and become festering eyesores and breeding grounds for ailments. Most efforts then to relieve the residents of these rotten hills become an uphill task. An endeavour that strives for every day — not just Diwali day — to be squeaky-clean is needed to tackle the monstrosity.