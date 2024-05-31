Heatwave havoc

THE tragic death of a 40-year-old man due to heatstroke in Delhi underscores the lethal consequences of the ongoing heatwave. With temperatures reaching unprecedented levels, including a questionable 52.9°C in Delhi, the NCR is grappling with an environmental crisis with far-reaching impacts. The previous record was 51°C, clocked by Rajasthan’s Phalodi in 2016. The scorching reality extends to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, where the mercury has soared alarmingly in the past week. Rohtak recording 48.8°C and Chandigarh experiencing its hottest day at 46°C are some telling examples.

These extreme conditions are part of a broader pattern affecting North India. The brutal weather has forced schools in the region to shut a few days ahead of the scheduled vacation and raised the risk of heatstroke for people working outdoors. This is compounded by a severe water crisis. As temperatures soar, the demand for water has escalated, but supply remains critically inadequate. Residents in some affected towns and cities are receiving it through tankers, leading to scenes of desperate residents jostling for water. This dire situation poses significant public health risks.

The struggle is symptomatic of climatic shifts affecting urban India. Record-breaking temperatures, exacerbated by urban heat islands, highlight the urgent need for adaptive measures. This phenomenon, in which urban areas experience significantly higher temperatures than their rural surroundings, is driven by factors such as rampant concrete expansion and dwindling green spaces. Climate change is intensifying heatwaves across the globe. Urbanisation, without adequate planning for climate resilience, has turned cities into furnaces. The frequency and severity of heatwaves will increase, unless comprehensive mitigation and adaptation strategies are implemented. The tragic death in Delhi should serve as a wake-up call for sustained action to protect vulnerable populations from global warming.

