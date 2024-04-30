Heroin seizure

THE seizure of 86-kg heroin worth Rs 600 crore from a Pakistani vessel is a reminder of the scourge of the international drug trade. It is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of narco-terrorism that threatens national security. Last May, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Navy had seized a staggering 2,500 kg of methamphetamine off the Kerala coast. Valued at around Rs 15,000 crore, this haul was the largest of its kind in the country. Last month, a boat carrying 60 packets of drugs was intercepted off the Gujarat coast and its six Pakistani crew members were arrested. In February, five foreign nationals were nabbed with 3,300 kg of narcotics, including charas and methamphetamine, off the Porbandar coast. These incidents emphasise the scale and complexity of the challenge.

The source of these narcotics is often traced to Afghanistan, a major hub of opium and heroin production. The surge in methamphetamine production in the region was highlighted by a report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime last year. The developments underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat drug trafficking in the maritime domain.

The persistent menace of drug trafficking necessitates enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies, efficient intelligence-sharing mechanisms and robust maritime surveillance by the Navy, Coast Guard, Anti-Terrorist Squad and the NCB to effectively rein in the drug cartels. Addressing the demand side is equally crucial. Investments in drug prevention and rehabilitation programmes, coupled with awareness initiatives, are essential to steer individuals away from the path of addiction.

#Pakistan