HP schools damaged

Calling for an urgent intervention by the government is the unfortunate consequence of the heavy spells of monsoon fury that Himachal Pradesh faced this season: the education of thousands of schoolchildren remains disrupted, even as the rains have abated. While the schools were initially shut for nearly a month from mid-July as the rains battered the state, the children’s studies are now being impacted by the damage to school buildings across the areas hit by floods and landslides in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla. Mandi seems to have suffered the most as 385 schools in the district have been fully or partially damaged. While some buildings have been reduced to rubble, others have developed cracks. The teachers are either holding classes at makeshift places such as temples or opting for the online mode. Obviously, these are inadequate substitutes. Moreover, Internet connectivity in remote areas is a challenge.

It is a pity that the state has not been getting due attention from the Centre in its endeavour to recover from the massive destruction — the losses are estimated to be around Rs 12,000 crore. The state and its citizens have suffered as buildings collapsed, roads sank and bridges crumbled in the ravaging floods and landslides. Prime Minister Modi must look into CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s request for a special relief package.

Meanwhile, the HP Education Department has pegged the loss to the school buildings at Rs 30 crore. The state must sanction this amount on priority so that the schools become functional at the earliest. The temporary arrangements should be assessed and if found wanting, alternative sites should be identified. No child should be deprived of quality education.

