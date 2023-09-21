Illegal land deals

WITH the lid blown off the registration of sale deeds of acquired land, the Haryana Government has its task cut out. The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions to the Chief Secretary to adopt mechanisms for curbing such practices hint at a scandalous nexus between builders and the Department of Town and Country Planning. Costs of Rs 1 lakh have been imposed on the petitioners for concealment of facts. The Bench has called for an inquiry into the grant of licences to private builders for the development of residential colonies on government land. If the commission of penal offences is established, criminal proceedings are to follow. The government would do well to act expeditiously. Fixing responsibility of erring officials is essential. Any laxity on that count would amount to condoning corruption and the dubious dealings of the land mafia.

Updating revenue records by marking the government-acquired land throughout the state, as the Bench has ordered, is a key first step. If done meticulously, it could reduce to a large extent the risk of colonisers and officials joining hands to indulge in foul play. Ambiguities in land records, grant of approvals without due diligence and lack of awareness can lead to devastating consequences for unsuspecting customers. The densely populated illegal colony at Khori village in Faridabad exemplifies the rot. The dwellers were tricked into buying government land, and were given illegal power and water connections. The houses were finally razed on court orders.

The regularisation of illegal colonies seemingly follows a similar pattern, with different results. First, the illegality is allowed to take place. The land mafia, officials and political facilitators, all presumably gain. At some point of time, the dwellers are put on notice. Eventually, their electoral allegiance is secured by putting the stamp of legality on their dwellings. This vicious cycle has to be broken.