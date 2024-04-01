THE recent directive by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Haryana Government, laying bare flaws in its approach to tackling illegal mining, underscores a worrisome disregard for environmental protection. The NGT’s scrutiny of Rule 104 of the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession, Stocking and Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2012, has revealed a significant oversight in the state’s standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the imposition and recovery of environmental damage compensation. At the heart of the issue lies the provision of Rule 104 to exempt the first two offences of illegal mining from the registration of FIRs, raising questions about its compliance with constitutional provisions and directives from higher judicial authorities. This leniency not only undermines the gravity of the problem but also weakens the deterrent effect that strict enforcement measures could have.

The NGT’s criticism of the state’s SOP is particularly damning as it exposes a glaring gap between stated intentions and actual implementation, highlighting a systemic failure in enforcing environmental regulations. The absence of concrete measures to address illegal mining in the Aravallis, coupled with the neglect of the joint committee’s mandate to ensure compliance with established guidelines and directives, is unpardonable.

It is, thus, essential for the Haryana Government to undertake a comprehensive review of its SOP and regulatory framework concerning illegal mining. Immediate steps must be taken to address the NGT's concerns and rectify the shortcomings in the government’s approach to environmental protection. Enhanced coordination and collaboration among the stakeholders could help combat the menace and preserve natural resources. Concerted efforts and a commitment to safeguarding the ecology are imperative to ensure a sustainable future for all.

