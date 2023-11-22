India-Australia ties

GIVING a fillip to their strategic partnership, the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue took forward some issues vital to the two countries in defence, security and maritime domains. The talks covered wide-ranging concerns of mutual interest, with due consideration accorded to China’s growing belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with their Australian counterparts Richard Marles and Penny Wong also took note of the current pressing global concerns as the leaders deliberated upon the geopolitical crises emerging from the conflict-torn West Asia and eastern Europe.

Ever since the inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Australia in September 2021, bilateral and strategic ties have been gaining strength. Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have met six times on various forums, including Quad, in the past one-and-a-half years. In March, the two nations announced to recognise the educational qualifications of the degrees earned by students in each other’s countries. Given that lakhs of Indians choose Australian colleges and universities for higher studies, this initiative is noteworthy. Significantly, this development was soon followed by the two nations pledging to ink a comprehensive trade pact by the year-end.

The all-round diplomatic, economic, educational and military engagements are mutually beneficial and signal a stability in the relationship. The steady ties assume importance in a world ridden by conflict. However, one knotty issue stands out — that of radical elements being allowed to use Australian soil to incite separatism in India. The matter was raised by Modi and he was assured of cooperation in dealing with the matter. Canberra must press necessary levers to smooth out the tangle.

#Australia #China