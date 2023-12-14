India backs resolution

ESCHEWING its characteristic tightrope walk, India has voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution, introduced by Egypt, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. In all, 153 nations endorsed it, including UN Security Council’s permanent members China, Russia and France. Ten voted against it (including Israel and the US) and there were 23 abstentions. Among the US’s ‘Five Eyes’ allies, Australia, Canada and New Zealand voted in favour, while the UK abstained.

In October, India had abstained from voting in the UNGA on a resolution that had called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza. New Delhi had apparently adopted a middle path in view of its close ties with the US and Israel, even though the official reason cited was the absence of any mention of Hamas in the draft. The latest resolution also does not name the terror group, which had carried out a dastardly attack against Israel on October 7. Both Austria and the US tabled amendments seeking that Hamas be named, but these were not adopted due to their failure to get the required two-thirds majority. Notably, India voted in favour of both amendments.

The December 12 vote has exacerbated the global isolation of Israel and the US. In an unusually strong statement reeking of desperation, US President Joe Biden has warned Israel that it is losing international support because of its ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza. The US is increasingly finding it tough to defend the indefensible. India, which has high stakes in West Asia and prides itself on its independent foreign policy, has taken a stand that is humanitarian as well as pragmatic. The pro-ceasefire vote is also meant to convey firmly to Israel and the US that they can’t take New Delhi for granted.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel